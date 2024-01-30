Widespread Light To Moderate Rain, Snow Over J&K During Next 24 Hours: MeT

Srinagar, Jan 30: Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Tuesday forecast widespread light to moderate rain and snow over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

The MeT office said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or snow at many places in J&K from today afternoon onwards, with chances of heavy snowfall over a few higher reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam, and Anantnag districts, with peak activity on January 31.

The weather will remain generally dry with the possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches on February 2, while from February 3–4, light to moderate rain or snow may occur at many places in J&K.

The weather will remain generally dry from February 5 to 10, it said.

The forecaster has also issued an advisory stating that the weather system may lead to the temporary closure of roads in higher reaches and important passes, including Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna and Razdan Pass, Zojila, etc., during the period. Travelers are advised to plan their trip accordingly, the MeT office added.

Farmers have also been advised to withhold irrigation and fertilizer applications and drain out excess water from orchards and fields during the above-mentioned period.

The night temperature recorded a drop at most stations but stayed above normal in Kashmir Valley on Tuesday.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 0.8°C against the 3.6°C recorded on Monday. It was 1.8°C above normal during this period of the season.

The day temperature witnessed a rise in Srinagar and was recorded at 10.1°C the previous day, which was 2.6°C above normal during this period of the season.

Qazigund on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway recorded a low of 0.4°C against 2.0°C the previous night, while Kokerng in south Kashmir had a low of 0.7°C against 0.5°C.

Pahalgam had a low of -3.3°C against the 0.7°C recorded a day ago. It was 2.8°C above normal for the tourist hot spot in south Kashmir.

Kupwara settled at 0.3°C against the 1.7°C recorded the previous night. It was 2.8°C above normal for the frontier Kashmir district during this period of the season.

Gulmarg recorded a low of -6.0°C against the -3.2°C recorded a day ago. It was still 1.5°C above normal for the famous ski resort of north Kashmir, the MeT office said. (AGENCIES)