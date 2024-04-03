Widespread Light To Moderate Rain During Next 24 Hours Over J&K: MeT

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Apr 3: Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Wednesday predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

The MeT office said that the weather will remain partly to generally cloudy with light rain/snow at many places and thunder or lighting towards the evening on Wednesday. The weather will remain dry on April 4.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

There are chances of light rain or snow at isolated places on April 5; thereafter, the weather will remain dry from April 6 to 10.

Farmers have been advised to halt farm operations on April 3 and 5 in view of inclement weather.

With the cloud cover, the temperatures improved and stayed above normal in the Kashmir valley.

Srinagar had a low of 8.0°C against the 4.8°C recorded during the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday. It was 1.6°C above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pahalgam recorded a temperature of 2.5°C against 0.5°C a day ago, and it was 0.8°C above normal for the tourist spot in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Gulmarg settled at 2.0°C against the 0.4°C recorded the previous night, and it was 2.8°C above normal for the ski resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, the MeT office said.