You probably took a long time before striking your first mega-win. Or you noticed some slots offer more winning chances than others. This raises the question; what does volatility mean in slots?

Slot volatility makes it easier for online casino enthusiasts to choose what volatile slot machines to play. It allows players to understand the amount of risk tied to each slot, the time interval it takes to hit a win, and the possible amount a player can win during the gambling sessions.

In this guide, you’ll learn what volatility in slots is, the factors affecting slot volatility, and how to choose a suitable slot volatility.

What is Volatility in Slots?

Slot volatility is the amount of risk inherent to slot machines. It describes the frequency of hitting wins and the potential amount players can win when they play slot machines. For instance, slots not on Gamstop built on a high volatility model offer higher potential returns. Those made on low-volatility programs offer lower potential returns.

There are three basic levels of volatile slot machines: high, medium, and low.

1. Low Volatility Slots

Low volatility slots have lower risks and offer players frequent chances of hitting low payout wins. They have more extended playtime and can help you manage your bankroll. However, low volatility slots are not ideal for players who want to hit mega wins.

Low volatility slots include:

The 1429 Uncharted Seas

Jekyll Goes Wild

Blood Suckers

Esqueleto Explosivo

Holmes and the Stolen Stones

2. Medium Volatility Slots

In medium volatility slots, the win: loss ratio is relatively balanced. Players can win up to 1000-2000 times their total wager. Medium volatility slots offer many bonuses and are ideal for players looking for fun and increasing their bankroll.

Examples of medium volatility slots are:

Twin Joker

Diamond Strike

Carnival Queen

Mystery Joker

Koi Princess

3. High Volatility Slots

High volatility slots are ideal for risk-takers. They offer you the chance to hit 100,000 times or more your total bet. However, the chances of hitting a win are low.

High volatility slots include:

Medusa Megaways

Punk Toilet

Immortal Romance

Big Bass Bonanza

Jammin’ Jars

What Factors Affect Slot Volatility?

Several factors can significantly impact the volatility of a slot game. These factors include:

1. Games Payout Percentage

Games payout percentage or return to player rate is the potential amount of winnings a gambler can expect after placing a bet. Slot machines with higher game payout percentages offer higher winning probability and are less volatile. Those with lower return-to-player rates are more volatile.

2. Number of Paylines

Paylines are specific patterns that online slots use to determine the paying combination. They are either fixed or flexible. Fixed paylines allow you to play with a predetermined number of lines. Adjustable paylines allow you to choose the number of lines you’ll use on a slot.

More lines increase your winning chances. However, you spend more money to wager a bet. Sometimes, the amount you win may be less than the total amount you spent on the slot.

3. Size of the Bet Range

Your initial value in every spin affects the win: loss ratio and the average payout amount. High volatility slots offer higher minimum bet amounts, paylines, and bonuses. Low volatility slots do not provide a minimum bet amount and lack some bonus features like scatter and free spins.

How to Choose the Right Slot Volatility

Volatility levels vary depending on your preferences and playing style. The following factors should guide you when choosing the right volatility level:

1. Bankroll

A high volatility level is best when you have a more significant initial capital to spend on bets. It offers high odds with low chances of hitting a win. The probability of going home empty-handed is also high. If you have a limited bankroll, a lower volatility level is ideal. It offers high chances of hitting cumulative small wins. You can try the medium volatility level if you have substantial capital.

2. Risks

The amount of risk you’re willing to take determines your volatility level. High volatility is best for players who can stake a bet with higher amounts. If you don’t take risks, play low-volatile slot games. Consider a medium volatility level if you can take small risks.

3. Wins

How much you want to win on a bet determines your slot volatility level. A low volatility level is recommended when you want to hit small but consistent wins. A medium volatility level is best if you want a proportional win: loss ratio. For bigger wins that may take time, choose high-volatility slots.

Discover Your Volatility Slot

The slot volatility is the frequency you're expected to hit a win and the average payout amount when you wager a bet. It helps you determine your gaming level, have fun, and calculate the amount you gain/lose in the long run.