By Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury

A large number of big pharma companies have been using Ukrainians soil for running research labs while they have used Ukrainians as guinea pigs in developing medicines, that could potentially cause various types of cancer which was used on patients in the psychiatric ward of Mariupol Hospital No. 7 with the support of local officials in the interests of Western pharmaceutical companies.

Russian news agency Sputnik, based on documentary evidence, has come up with such shocking information stating, the trial involved the experimental drug SB4 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The drug inhibits the action of molecules of the so-called tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α), which plays an important role in the immune system, and its use creates the possibility of developing various forms of cancer, including in the lymphatic and hematopoietic systems, as well as skin.

According to documents, the manufacturers of SB4 were Biogen Idec Denmark Manufacturing ApS (Denmark), Catalent Pharma Solutions (Belgium), and Fisher Clinical Services UK Limited (UK). The study was sponsored by South Korea’s Samsung Bioepis.

Sputnik report says, an application from Quintiles Ukraine for approval by the state expert center of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health and the Ethics Commission at the medical and preventive institution for conducting clinical trials of SB4 was found among the documents. Quintiles Ukraine was established as a division of the US outsourcing pharmaceutical company Quintiles Transnational.

According to the application, signed in February 2013, at that time it was planned to test the drug in Ukraine on 152 patients (later this number was increased to 180), and in total on almost 500 patients around the world.

The periodic report of the SB4-G31-RA project on SB4 trials, by November 2013 said, 777 patients had been selected for testing, including 285 in Poland, 143 in Ukraine, 108 in the Czech Republic, 77 in Bulgaria, 60 in Lithuania, 37 in the Republic of Korea, 34 in Mexico, 17 in Hungary, 14 in Colombia, and two in the United Kingdom.

The documents found in Mariupol Hospital No. 7 were selected between 2008 and 2016. The results of the initial inspection show that drugs with numbers and without names were tested on people, with the tests also conducted on toddlers. Companies such as Pfizer (US), AstraZeneca (UK, Sweden), Celltrion (South Korea), Novatris International AG (Switzerland, US), IQVIA (formerly Quintiles and IMS Health Inc., US, UK), Sanofi (France), Galapagos NV (Belgium), Janssen Pharmaceuticals (now Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Belgium), Abbott Laboratories (US), Covance (now Labcorp Drug Development, US), and Merck KGaA (Germany) are mentioned in the documents.

In addition, boxes with envelopes from logistics companies and containers for biomaterial with addresses of recipients in laboratories in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States were found on site. Documents with acknowledgements to Ukrainian doctors from Catalent Pharma Solutions and Fisher Clinical Services UK Limited were also found.

According to Russian news agency TASS, on February 14, 2024, Russian foreign ministry's official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova said that Russia is looking into reports saying that the Ukrainian authorities used babies in a hospital in Mariupol as guinea pigs for Western pharmaceutical companies.

William Jones, a former White House correspondent for Executive Intelligence Review and a non-resident fellow of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of China told Sputnik, when conducting human tests, Big Pharma did not think twice before using hospitals in certain developing countries, which don’t have “rigorous controls” for such actions.

Jones noted hinting at Ukraine, “It has generally been a practice to use some of the developing countries which don’t have such rigorous controls for these types of experiments”.

After the 2014 Maidan coup in Kiev, Ukraine “effectively became a ‘guinea pig’ for whatever experiments the forces of the Western elites had in store for them, as we see most dramatically in the way in which the ‘nation’ of Ukraine is being whittled down to nothing for the sake of NATO’s surrogate war against Russia”, according to the expert.

In the Spring of 2022, Russia’s Radiological Chemical and Biological Defense Troops brought to light the alarming scope of US military-biological activities taking place at numerous locations in Ukraine. These investigations revealed the collaboration between Washington and Kyiv in researching and handling various highly dangerous pathogens. (IPA Service)