West Bengal polls: PDP chief congratulates Mamata Banerjee

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday congratulated the TMC on its performance in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying people have rejected “disruptive and divisive forces”.

The Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress looks to retain power in West Bengal with its candidates leading in over 200 of the state”s 292 seats that went to polls, according to latest trends.

In a tweet, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, “Congratulations to @MamataOfficial @AITCofficial @derekobrienmp on their splendid victory today. Kudos to the people of West Bengal for rejecting disruptive & divisive forces”. (AGENCY)