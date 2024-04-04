Weather Clears After Rains In J&K; Gulmarg Records Minus 1°C

SRINAGAR, Apr 4: Weather improved on Thursday after rain lashed the plains of Kashmir valley on Wednesday, plummeting the temperature.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar predicted on Thursday that the weather will generally remain dry on Thursday while there are chances of light rain or snow at isolated places towards Friday morning.

During April 11–12, light rain or snow at isolated places can occur, while there is a possibility of intermittent light rain or snow at many places during April 13–15, the MeT office said.

The MeT has advised farmers to resume farm operations except on April 5.

The Plains of Kashmir Valley experienced light to moderate rainfall, plummeting the temperature and disrupting normal activities on Wednesday.

According to the data available with the MeT office, Srinagar received 6.8mm of rainfall, Qazigund 6.0mm, Pahalgam 5.4mm, Kupwara 4.9mm, Kokernag 6.2mm, and Gulmarg 2.2mm during the past 24 hours.

The minimum temperature recorded at Srinagar during the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday at 7.2°C, compared to 8.0°C the previous night. However, it was 0.8°C above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The day temperature recorded on Wednesday was 0.6°C below the normal of 17.7°C in Srinagar.

Pahalgam had a low of 2.8°C against 2.5°C a day ago, and it was 1.1°C above normal for the tourist spot in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Gulmarg dipped to -1.0°C against the 2.0°C recorded the previous night, and it was 0.2°C below normal for the ski resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, the MeT office said.