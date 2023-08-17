“We Have Hopes From SC…,” Mehbooba Mufti On Court Hearing On Abrogation Of Article 370

New Delhi, Aug 17: Even as the Supreme Court continues the hearing of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said that her party has hope from the Supreme Court that it will do justice.

“We have hopes from the Supreme Court that it will do justice. Our struggle does not end here. Our struggle will continue…” Mufti said.

“It is not just a legal issue for me, it is an emotional issue for the people of J-K,” she added.

Mehbooba Mufti also accused the BJP of misusing their majority in the Parliament to subvert the Indian Constitution.

“Now the Supreme Court has to decide whether they want to play the role of Lord Krishna or Dhritarashtra. If they want to play the role of Krishna they have to see whatever wrong things happened with us after the abrogation of Article 370. If they don’t see this then like Drishtrashtra they have covered their eyes,” she said.

The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Justice DY Chandrachud is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories.

The Constitution bench comprises Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant.

The Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019. (Agencies)