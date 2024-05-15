We Are Taking Effective Action To Ensure Water Security In Jammu And Kashmir: LG Sinha

Access to safe and adequate drinking water and sanitation to every citizen is my commitment: LG

SRINAGAR, May 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the progress of schemes and projects of Jal Shakti Department today.

The Lt Governor said 14.91 lakh rural households in UT now have access to tap Water connection. He further directed officials to complete the works to ensure every household has access to clean drinking water through tap.

“Our efforts to provide tap water supply to all our citizens is on right track. We are creating a future-ready water management system. Access to safe & adequate drinking water to every citizen is my commitment & We are taking effective action to ensure water security in J&K,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor appraised the district-wise achievements registered under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He impressed upon the officials to maintain transparency and accountability in execution of works and to make concentrated efforts to meet the target within specified timelines.

The chair was briefed on the progress achieved under Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) in the UT. The meeting also discussed the working of Pani Samitis and the interventions required to address the issues in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Lt Governor took stock of the IEC activities and dedicated measures undertaken by the department for Community Mobilization and capacity building of human resource with regard to Water Quality Monitoring and Surveillance.

The Lt Governor also reviewed the Action Plan for Summer season and directed for effective measures to meet the water demand.

Progress under Centrally Sponsored schemes, PMDP projects and various other key projects, works under Shri Amarnathji Yatra, UT Specific Action Plan for Water Sector and governance initiatives of Jal Shakti Department were also discussed.

Meeting was attended by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner, Jal Shakti Department; Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Finance Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Dr. Ghulam Nabi Itoo, Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission J&K, Chief Engineers and other senior officers.