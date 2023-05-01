Wanted Drug Smuggler Among 3 Arrested In Baramulla

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, May 1: Police on Monday arrested three drug peddlers including a most wanted smuggler and recovered contraband substances from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police said a most wanted drug smuggler named Jaleel Ahmad Shah, a resident of Kanispora was arrested during checking near Khushalpora Delina in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The accused was coming in a vehicle towards Delina and was intercepted, police said adding that 10 grams of contraband Cocaine and 15 grams of Charas like substances was recovered from him during the searches.

Jaleel was taken into custody immediately and the said vehicle was also seized, police added.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychographic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigations were set in motion.

In another incident police during checking at Bagat Colony Rohama Rafiabad apprehended two suspected persons and during search 113 grams of charas like substance was recovered from their possession, police said

The duo were identified as Muhammad Lateef Lone and Aadil Ahamd Lone, both the residents of Naidhal Rafiabad.

A case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Panzla and investigation has been taken up, police said.