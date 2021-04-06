Voting for the final phase of polling in Assam and third phase in West Bengal, begins. Voting also begins for the single-phase polling in Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Voting began across 475 seats in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry today, at 7 am. While Bengal and Tamil Nadu have been witnessing high-octane political battles, Assam is ready to wrap up the last phase of polls. Kerala has been a host to marathon rallies and mammoth road shows, while Puducherry poll campaign was marred by controversies such as allegations of Aadhaar data usage by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and no ticket to former CM V Narayanaswamy by the Congress.