Vivek Bhardwaj is new FC H&ME, Atal Dulloo appointed as FC Finance Deptt

JAMMU, Aug 17: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday ordered transfer and posting of two senior IAS officers and appointed Vivek Bhardwaj as new Financial Commissioner of Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department.

As per an order, Atal Dulloo (IAS), who was Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Health and Medical Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, relieving A.K. Mehta (IAS) of the additional charge of the post.

The order stated that Vivek Bhardwaj (IAS) has been posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Health and Medical Education Department.

The order also stated that Atal Dullo shall also be the Chairman and Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation. (Agencies)