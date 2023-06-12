Vimarsh Aryan Visits Baramulla, Reviews Progress On Aspirational District Programme

Emphasizes coordinated approach towards transforming district from Aspirational to Inspirational

BARAMULLA, Jun 12: Deputy High Commissioner of India in Mauritius, Vimarsh Aryan, today said that Baramulla district is among the top performers in timely delivery of quality public services besides registering remarkable achievements in all development sectors.

Deputy High Commissioner said this while addressing a review meeting of Aspirational District Programme at Dak Bungalow Baramulla here.

Vimarsh Aryan emphasized the importance of implementation of Aspirational Block Development Programme (ABDP) on the analogy of Aspirational District Programme in Baramulla. He congratulated the district administration for achieving milestone under Aspirational District Programme and also underlined the importance of ABDP Programme for holistic development of backward areas of Baramulla.

He said that the programme is an initiative towards equitable development and is expected to usher new era of development in the farthest and backward areas of Baramulla district in particular.

He laid emphasis on departments to work in a close coordination and synergy so as to transform Baramulla district from Aspirational to Inspirational.On the occasion, a PowerPoint Presentation was given by Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, detailing about the status of implementation and respective achievements under the Aspirational District Programme.

Giving a detailed description, Deputy Commissioner apprised that Baramulla district has achieved a remarkable achievement in all the sectors under Aspirational District Programme and initiatives are being taken to saturate all the identified indicators under the programme in a time bound manner.

DC informed that the district has been fully saturated with Mission Indradhanush (Immunization) and 30 health and wellness centres were made functional, machinery equipments worth Rs. 8 crore installed at various health institutions of the district besides health institutions were provided with Birth Waiting Wards under heath sector.

She said that 100% electrification in High schools and Higher Secondary Schools has been made, 12 middle schools and 15 High Schools upgraded to next level besides far flung schools were provided with smart boards, tabs and other electronic gadgets.

Besides, 167 agriculture implements, 35 quintal of pulses and oil seeds, 12500 fruit plants, 120729 soil health cards have been distributed among deserving farming communities besides introducing double cropping, DC added.

DC also informed that the district produces 19.50 crore liters of milk annually which makes the district milk surplus.

Among others Joint Director Planning, Assistant Commissioner Development, Chief Education Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Medical Officer and other concerned officers attended the meeting.