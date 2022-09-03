Video shows students pulling cylinder uphill in J-K’s Poonch, probe ordered

JAMMU, Sep 3: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday said they were verifying a video purportedly showing students carrying a domestic cylinder to their school located on a hilltop.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the students of Government Middle School Upper Bhatidhar, Mendhar in uniform struggling as they pulled the LPG cylinder with a rope through a narrow track between green fields, passing obstacles along the way.

The person who shared the video questioned the school management for making the students take up such a task.

The sub-divisional magistrate has ordered a probe, a senior official said.

“Strict action as per law would be taken if anyone is found guilty,” he added. (PTI)