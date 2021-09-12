Video of PM Modi’s interaction with Para-athletes released

New Delhi, Sept 12: A video footage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with Para-athletes, who brought glory to India Tokyo Paralympic, was released on Sunday.

On September 9, the Prime Minister hosted the Indian Contingent of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at his residence. The contingent included para-athletes as well as coaches.

During the interaction, PM Modi congratulated them for their record-breaking historic performance at the Games. He had said that their achievement will significantly boost the morale of the entire sporting community in the country, and budding sportspersons will feel encouraged to come forward to take up sports. He added that their performance has led to awareness about sports which is increasing by leaps and bounds.

The para-athletes thanked the Prime Minister for inviting them and said that they feel honoured to share a table with him terming it a big achievement for them.

Several players also gifted the sporting equipment to the prime minister, with which they won medals at the Tokyo Olympics, with their signatures on them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the sporting equipment would be auctioned which was welcomed by the athletes.

A stole, signed by all medalists, was also gifted to the Prime Minister.

India clinched 19 medals in the event where 54 para-athletes from across 9 sports disciplines represented the nation in Tokyo Olympics. This was India’s biggest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games. (Agencies)