Vicky XI beats KKR Marheen, enters finals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Jan 6: Vicky XI Pathankot defeated KKR Marheen by 6 wickets and entered into finals of the ongoing 11th Police Martyr’s Memorial T-20 Cricket Championship, being played at Sports Stadium, here today.

KKR Marheen team won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 78 runs by losing all wickets in 18.4 overs. Ashi was the top scorer who scored 12 runs off 12 balls.

In reply, Vicky XI Pathankot easily chased the given target in 10.5 overs by losing only 4 wickets and registered 6 wickets win. Surinder Sandhu made 24 runs in 27 balls and Raman scored 24 runs off 11 balls.

Pardeep Prashar was awarded with the trophy of man of the match for his outstanding bowling wherein he took 4 main wickets.