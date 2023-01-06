AG’s Office lifts Police Martyrs Football title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 6: AG’s Office XI lifted 18th Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament title by defeating Football Club-1 by 1 goal to nil in the final, played at Synthetic Turf TRC, here today.

The match was played in presence of Suhail Munawar Mir, Commandant JKAP-5th Bn, wherein the lone goal was netted by Shakir Ahmad and was awarded as man of the match for his excellent performance.

The match was witnessed by the officers/ officials associated with the organizing of the tournament including Wasim Aslam Chairman JKFA, Prof. BA Shah Tournament Director, Bashir Ahmed Malik President DFA, Mohammad Shafi Nari (Retd. DySP and former international footballer), Nazir Ahmed Bhat and others.