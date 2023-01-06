CEC Cup Ice Hockey C’ship inaugurated

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Jan 6: Deputy Chairman/EC Sports, Tsering Angchuk inaugurated the 16th CEC Cup Ice Hockey Championship as chief guest, here today.

The chief guest was accompanied by EC RDD Tashi Namgyal Yakzee and Joint Director Youth Services and Sports, Moses Kunzang.

He appreciated the enthusiasm of the athletes and the efforts of the organising committee for timely organising the Ice Hockey Championship and said that the Hill Council, Leh and UT Administration Ladakh are taking every possible step to expedite the completion of the well-standard Ice-Hockey Rink and Stadium here.

The Deputy Chairman hoped that by next year the project would be completed. He further emphasised that the Hill Council Leh has been promoting Ice-hockey in the region at the grassroots level.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by participating teams and the officials of the department concerned also.