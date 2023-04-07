VC CUK, Former Minister, Ex-MLC Call On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Apr 7: Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The VC discussed with the Lt Governor various issues of academic and administrative importance.

Sukhnandan Choudhary, former Minister also met Lt Governor and put forth the various matters pertaining to speedy appointments by JKSSB, career progression, and creation of posts at SDH Marh.

Later, Vibodh Gupta, former MLC also called on the Lt Governor and expressed gratitude for organising LG’s Special Governance camps for POJK DPs. He also submitted a memorandum of demands on the issues of public importance.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the former minister and former MLA assured them that the concerns and issues that they have projected will be looked into earnestly for its redressal on merit.