VBSY continues to empower people across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 15: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), an extensive nationwide campaign aimed at spreading awareness and ensuring the effective implementation of Government flagship schemes, continues to make significant strides across various districts.

As part of the campaign, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD), H Rajesh Prasad, visited Panchayat Rakh Hoshyari.

Click here to watch video

He interacted with locals, assessed development works, and emphasized the Prime Minister’s vision for widespread awareness and engagement with Government schemes. The initiative not only monitored progress but also created awareness among people about different Government schemes, promoting holistic development.

Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) and Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Departments, Shailendra Kumar, joined the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Vijaypur Panchayat.

The initiative involved all officers, Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) members, and locals taking the Sankalp pledge to work for the progress and prosperity of the nation.

Cultural performances on the theme of “Dharti Kahe Pukar Ke” by school students added vibrancy to the event, and beneficiaries shared their stories under the “Meri Kahani Meri Zubaani” program.

Principal Secretary, Education, Alok Kumar, visited Panchayat Gudwal A in Vijaypur block as a part of the Yatra.

The event witnessed presence of esteemed guests, including Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Abhishek Sharma, Director School Education Jammu, Ashok Kumar Sharma, ADDC, Rajinder Singh and former Minister, Chander Prakash Ganga.

During the event, IEC Van played Prime Minister’s message, setting tone for the informative session ahead.

Addressing the gathering, Alok Kumar emphasized that the purpose of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is reaching every eligible beneficiary by awareness through the IEC Van, and ensuring that no one is left uninformed about the available government schemes.

Commissioner Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol (H&P), Tallat Parvez Rohella, today visited Ganderbal and chaired a meeting of district officers to review progress on ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra here at Mini Secretariat, Ganderbal.

While addressing the officers, Rohellla said that the vision behind the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) is to ensure widespread awareness among rural masses, reaching the unreached population, and facilitating the utilization of welfare schemes for socio-economic upliftment of poor.

Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Athar Aamir Khan, launched ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ (VBSY) at four Wards of SMC viz. Nishat, Lal Chowk, Dal, and Kralyar.

The campaign, spanning across all 74 wards of the SMC from December 15 to 23, 2023, aimed to inform and empower citizens about the central Government’s flagship schemes and programs, raising awareness and facilitating the delivery of welfare scheme benefits.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra arrived in Urban Areas of Baramulla District, educating the public about various Government welfare schemes.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, led the Yatra, accompanied by officials, fostering exceptional community engagement and raising significant awareness across municipal areas within the district.

The Yatra continued in Kulgam District, reaching urban areas by covering 13 wards of Municipal Council, Kulgam.

DC Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, participated in VBSY at Bungam Kulgam, administering the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Pledge among participants. Various officials attended the program, ensuring effective communication of government schemes.

In Pulwama District, where the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra started on November 25, 2023, has emerged as a catalyst for transformative change. The Yatra is covering every portion and Panchayat within the District, ensuring the effective implementation and saturation of Government schemes among beneficiaries.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) expanded its reach to 12 additional Panchayats within Udhampur District on its 20th day. Numerous activities unfolded across Panchayats, with Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) Vans disseminating information about various beneficiary schemes to the public.

In Rajouri District, the Yatra is gaining momentum, driving the implementation of various Government schemes and bringing about comprehensive development.

The initiative aimed to transform Rajouri by reaching underserved areas and ensuring the effective execution of Government programs, thereby improving the lives of its residents.

The yatra has made significant strides in Reasi District as well. The initiative involves various line departments, local artisans, and enthusiastic students, engaging communities with the necessary knowledge to benefit from government schemes.

In Ramban District, where the yatra started on November 28, has reached 108 Panchayats. There, the Yatra witnessed active participation from local residents amid cultural promotional activities, youth speeches on moral values, and vibrant cultural programs, adding vibrancy and energy to the gatherings.

In its last phase, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) reached Lower Shiendara, Upper Shiendar and other panchayats of the District Poonch as per notified schedule amid huge participation of locals.

During the event, representatives of different line departments were present to explain the procedures for availing benefits from Government schemes and programs aimed at public welfare. The attendees received informative pamphlets and brochures, and their queries were addressed by the departmental representatives.

In Kathua District, the yatra, dedicated to the holistic development of rural India, marked a momentous occasion in Sandhar and Jandrali Panachayats in Block Bhoond.

Led by the dynamic vision of DDC Chairman Col (Retd) Mahan Singh, the campaign witnessed spirited participation from locals, including PRI members, women, and enthusiastic school students, in a series of impactful activities geared towards community progress and empowerment.

District Doda is currently experiencing a transformative wave through the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. The initiative spans various blocks, including Doda, Dali Udhaynpur, Bhaderwah, Gundna, Chilly Pingal, and Jakyas.

The primary objective is to raise awareness about Government initiatives aimed at the holistic development of the region.