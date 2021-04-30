Vaccination for eligible persons between 18 – 45 age group to start once the vaccine supply is established: J&K Govt

JAMMU: Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday said that the vaccination for citizens between the age group of 18 – 45 years shall begin once the supply of vaccines is properly established.

This was put out by the Department of Information & Public Relations, J&K in a series of tweets,

“While the registration for vaccination of eligibles persons in the age group 18-45 has been opened on COWIN, the actual vaccination will *not begin* from 1 May 2021. It will begin from a date to be announced later once the vaccine supply is established.”

“Vaccination will not be a walk in but only through pre-registration of slots. No slots have been opened for booking a session. Please wait for the announcement of the vaccination start date for the 18-45 age group.”

“Vaccination continues for the above 45 age group normally.”

“J&K Govt has ordered 1.24 crores vaccine to cover the entire 18-45 age group. This is among the highest in the country.” “18-45 age group persons are requested not to crowd vaccination centers without booking slots. Please wait for the start date announcement.”