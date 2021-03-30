UT level Judo C’ship gets underway at MA Stadium

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 30: J&K UT level Judo Championship, organised by Judo Association of J&K under the aegis of J&K Olympic Association and sponsored by J&K Sports Council got underway at Indoor Sports Complex MA Stadium, here today.

In sub-junior weight categories nearly 150 judokas from different districts participated in the championship wherein Dr Ashutosh Sharma president J&K Olympic Association was the chief guest, whereas Vikas Dogra, Rameshwar Singh and Ritika Slathia were guests of honour and SS Gill, Kuljeet Singh Jamwal and Ravi Salgotra were among special guests.

In sub-junior girls (36kg), top two positions were clinched by Anjali Kumari and Shivanshi, Sanjeevani and Shamina shared 3rd position, whereas in 44 kg, Adn Arshad, Ishita Mahajan and Palak Mehra clinched top three positions respectively and in 28 kg, Ambika Mahajan and Angel Mehra secured top two positions, besides in 32 kg, Subana Akhter and Akshara Sharma clinched 1st and 2nd positions, while in under-12 yrs (36 kg) Nagampreet Kour and Priya Sharma bagged top two positions and in 40 kg, Stuti Abrol and Riddhima Sambyal stood 1st and 2nd respectively.

In under-14 yrs (44 kg), Hidaya Shahid and Nandani Chib stood 1st and 2nd whereas Tanvshka and Minakshi Bhagat shared 3rd place, while in boys under-12 yrs (30kg) Amrit Gupta and Shivam Verma remained 1st and 2nd while Avinash Sharma and Ankit Singh shared 3rd place and in 35 kg, Sibtain Shabir and Madhav stood 1st and 2nd while Nakash and Arush Sadotra jointly clinched 3rd place besides in 40 kg, Hittesh Chhibber and Adeeb Imtiyaz bagged top two positions, whereas in 45 kg, Ridham Sharma and Daksh Dabgotra claimed 1st and 2nd places and in +45 kg, Divyansh Raina and Irfan clinched top two positions while 3rd position was shared by Nirav Thakur and Shourya Jamwal.