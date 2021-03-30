Poonch Panthers lifts title trophy

Zonal level T-20 Cricket cup culminates

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 30: Poonch Panthers trounced JSK Strikers by six runs and lifted the title trophy of the Zonal level T20 Cricket Cup, played at KC Sports Club Ground, here today.

Eight teams including JSK Strikers, Poonch Panther, Rajouri Sunrisers, UR Daredevils, UR Superkings, Chenab Raiders, Chenab Valley Superkings and Rawi Tawi Warriors participated under the Civic Action Program of J&K Police.

IGP Mukesh Singh distributed the trophies and cash award of Rs two lakhs including Rs 30000 among the participating players in the presence of IGP Armed Danish Rana, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, Commandant Bn. Mubassir Latifi, Staff Officer to IGP Ashok Sharma, Staff Officer to DIG Pawan Parihar, Commandant 7th Bn, Rajesh Gill former Ranji player and many others.

In his address, IGP Jammu while lavishing praise for the organizers for conducting the event smoothly and successfully, announced that more professional platform will be provided to the best performers of the Zonal Level T20 Cricket Cup in near future, so that the talented cricketers of Jammu province may get more chance to exhibit their talent while playing with the national players of other States.

The chief guest also awarded additional amount of Rs 5000 in favour of Archit Mahajan for his splendid batting skills.

Earlier, winning toss and batting first, Poonch Panthers managed to score 147 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Rydham Sharma scored highest 65 runs while Ilias Ahmad and Hadaf Ali Mir contributed 19 and 17 runs respectively. From the bowling side, Anubav took two wickets while Dhruv and Abay Tondon took one wicket each.

In reply, JSK Strikers could not chase the target and managed to score 141 runs in 20 overs for the loss of nine wickets thus lost the match by just six runs. Archit Mahajan played splendid inning of 66 runs with six sixes and couple of boundaries and remained unbeaten. He tried hard to help his team to clinch the trophy but fell short of six runs. Rohan Gill and Vinayak were the other batsmen who made 20 and 13 runs respectively. From the bowling side Imran took three wickets, Umar and Alias took two wickets each.

Rydham of Poonch Panthers was declared as man of the match of the final and best batsman, while Abay Tondon of JSK Strikers was adjudged with best bowler award of the tournament, while Kartik Sharma of JSK Strikers was declared as man of the series.

The matches were officiated by Ashok Kumar, Sanjay and Sabestian. The proceedings of the concluding function were conducted by RP Singh and Rakesh Sambyal whereas vote of thanks was presented by Rajesh Gill coordinator of the event.