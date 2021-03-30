Jammu’s Gymnast representing J&K in India’ super dance show

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 30: A 10-years old Gymnast from Jammu, Arshiya Sharma has made her city proud by getting selected in country’s top dance reality show India’s Super Dancer on Sony channel.

She impressed all the three judges in the auditions with her flexibility and dancing skills.

Her video of audition is spreading like a wildfire on social media and people from all walks of life have given their blessings to the young dancer.

She had also represented J&K in Sub-Junior National Gymnastics Championships, held in Jodhpur-Rajasthan. A regular student of Gymnastics has been learning the skills for the last few years in Maulana Azad Indoor Stadium Jammu where J&K Sports Council has been providing facilities for the budding sportspersons.

Congratulating the Gymnast and her parents, the J&K Gymnastics Association president Kiran Wattal today announced a cash reward of Rs 10000 for Arshiya Sharma for making J&K proud at the national level.