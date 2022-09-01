UPI transaction value touches Rs 10.73 lakh cr in Aug

NEW DELHI, Sept 1: Digital payment transactions value through UPI rose to Rs 10.73 lakh crore in August this year, up marginally from the previous month, data showed on Thursday.

In July 2022, the UPI-based digital transaction value stood at Rs 10.63 lakh crore.

The value of UPI transactions during August this year relates to a total of 6.57 billion (657 crore) transactions, up from 6.28 billion (628 crore) in the preceding month, as per the data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

In June, there were 5.86 billion transactions, valued at worth Rs 10.14 lakh crore.

Of the other data sets on the NCPI framework, the instant transfer-based IMPS clocked transactions worth Rs 4.46 lakh crore in August, relating to a total of 46.69 crore transactions.

In July, it stood at Rs 4.45 lakh crore in value terms through a total of 46.08 crore transactions.

The NETC FASTAG for automatic toll deduction at toll plazas witnessed transactions worth Rs 4,245 crore in August, up from Rs 4,162 crore in the preceding month.

In terms of number of transactions, this related to over 27 crore in August, as against 26.5 crore in July.

In terms of Aadhaar-based payment — AePS — the transactions came down by nearly 10 per cent to Rs 27,186 crore in August, as against Rs 30,199 crore in previous month. The number of transactions fell to 10.56 crore from 11 crore. (PTI)