Unprecedented Growth Enabling Our Sportspersons To Demonstrate Excellence: LG Manoj Sinha

Says, J&K UT’s Modern Infrastructure & Training comparable to the Best in the Country

My Youth My Pride has inculcated winner’s instinct among youth and kindled hopes of an ascent in sporting performance: LG Sinha

Our sportspersons are setting an example by continued pursuit of excellence in different sports disciplines, high levels of sporting ethics in games and the larger vision of making J&K UT a land of champions: LG

By creating the right environment for young generation, we can produce the best talents and win the prestigious sporting honours: LG

Today our athletes can dream big and fulfill their dreams and ambitions, says the LG

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 03: Our strong Socio-Economic growth is succeeding in bringing of a qualitative change in sports sector and enabling our sportspersons to demonstrate their excellence, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said earlier today.

“The two biggest challenges for us were piecemeal approach towards sports activities prior to 2019 and subsequent disruption caused by the Covid pandemic.

Today, J&K UT has regained the confidence and we are creating an equitable and inclusive sports and recreation culture with modern infrastructure and training which is comparable to the best in the country,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Highlighting the sporting events organized under ‘My Youth My Pride’ in 22 disciplines in Kashmir Division and 18 disciplines in Jammu Division, the Lt Governor said, the programme is turning out to be a solid forum for sportspersons to bring glory to themselves as well as the community.

“My Youth My Pride is dedicated to advancing sports by empowering young men and women. It has inculcated a winner’s instinct among youth and kindled hopes of an ascent in sporting performance in national and international games. J&K Sports Council has successfully completed many key infrastructure projects which are playing an essential role in training the youth in different sports. Our sportspersons are setting an example by continued pursuit of excellence in various disciplines, high levels of sporting ethics in games and the larger vision of making J&K UT a land of champions,” the Lt Governor added.

Lauding the efforts of Sports Associations and Sports Council for regular engagement of athletes and reviving the culture of night football matches in various districts, the Lt Governor said that we are proud of the fact that thousands of athletes, coaches and sports officials around the UT are making valuable contributions and ensuring path-breaking achievements.

“Gymnastic Academy, Football Academy, Cricket Academy and Water Sports Centre have a plan to engage around 5 lakh youth & children. This gives us the hope and confidence that by creating the right environment for the young generation, we can produce the best talents and win the prestigious sporting honours. Today our athletes can dream big and fulfill their dreams and ambitions,” the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor said with the focus on talent search & training and creation of Sports Academies for achieving excellence, Sports Council is attracting the best and brightest talents. He said with the help of veteran sportspersons, schools and coaches, the Sports Council is working to ensure young generation get to play a variety of sports and everyone has the opportunity to develop strong skill-set.

“We should all make concerted efforts to motivate youth to put their best efforts in games so that the J&K UT benefits through a vigorous and dynamic sporting talent pool and sportspersons can become crucial partners in the development journey,” the Lt Governor further added.

It is pertinent to mention that during Phase-I of the ‘My Youth My Pride’ more than 8.5 Lakh youth from across the UT had participated, while 13.74 Lakh youth to be engaged in Phase-II.