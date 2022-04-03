Unique cultural & artistic heritage of J&K, priceless handicrafts: Sinha

LG visits Surajkund Intl Crafts Mela

*Around 20 countries participating in fair

Excelsior Correspondent

HARYANA, Apr 3: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, Faridabad, last evening.

J&K is the theme State/UT of the world’s biggest fair to promote craftsmen, handicrafts, and handlooms, in which around 20 countries are participating.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor appreciated the earnest efforts put in by everyone associated with the Mela to provide a common platform to the various regions across the country to showcase their crafts, culture, cuisine, heritage and folks.

The Lt Governor highlighted the endeavours of the UT Government for promoting the Handcraft and Handloom sector, besides providing platforms to the local artisans at national and global markets.

J&K Government has unveiled several new initiatives under integrated handicraft development and export promotion scheme to expand the market of traditionally gifted handmade products, boost employment opportunities and ensure social security for artisans, the Lt Governor said.

The unique cultural and artistic heritage of J&K, and priceless handicrafts, handlooms evoke admiration world over, observed the Lt Governor.

“Our aim is to connect young generation with crafts tradition& provide them with training, design, financial assistance and such other infrastructural support as are required for its growth”, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor was pleased to note that Jammu and Kashmir is the theme partner after a gap of 22 years with Uzbekistan, a partner country.

“I hope that the rich craft tradition of Jammu and Kashmir and mutual understanding between different nations, states, cultures and craftsmen will be deepened through such initiatives”, added the Lt Governor.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor interacted with the artisans of J&K UT and reiterated the Government’s commitment to provide every possible assistance to the artisans who have been hit due to global pandemic.

The Lt Governor also spent some time in the ‘Apna Ghar’ and was delighted and impressed that J&K Government has built some remarkable structures on the Mela ground of Surajkund, in a short span of time, depicting the glorious heritage of J&K.

He also witnessed a cultural program, fashion show, and a short documentary on the fabrics of J&K.

A grand fashion show was organized by the Handloom and Handicrafts Department in the main chaupal area and got an overwhelming response from the audience.

Pertinently, about 60 stalls have been allocated free of cost to the artisans of J&K UT. During the past ten days, around 5 lakh people have already visited the Mela, especially the cultural events, paintings, and mouth-watering cuisines of J&K which are popular amongst visitors.