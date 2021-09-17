Union MoS for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Labour & Employment Rameswar Teli visits Bhaderwah

DODA, Sept 17: As a part of the Union Government’s public outreach programme for Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Labour & Employment Rameswar Teli visited Bhaderwah on the second day of his two day tour.

During the visit, the Union MoS presides over a function organised under the theme “Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence at the auditorium of University Campus. Sh Teli felicitated 75 eminent personalities from various fields including artists, literary persons, progressive farmer’s, budding sports persons and meritorious students besides martyrs and Corona warriors who attained martyrdom in the line of the duty. In addition to this, a scintillating cultural programme on patriotic theme was also presented by school children and J & K Academy of Art Culture& Languages.

Speaking on the occasion, Teli said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all the ministries of Government of India to work in tandem for the overall development of the UT of J&K. He added that J&K has a special place in the heart of PM Modi and he is very keen to pace up the developmental tempo of the UT for which the Central Government has a separate blueprint.

With regard to the initiatives taken up by Ministry of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Labour & Employment, the Union MoS said that in the past seven years the Ministry has initiated series of programs which are aimed to accelerate the developmental process.

Sh Teli said that various PSUs under his control which include BPCL, IOCL, HPCL have taken up a series of developmental schemes and individual benefit programmes which aim to ensure overall socio economic development of the people of this UT.

He said that under CSR projects, the upgradation of Nagrota Hr Sec School, installation of LED lights, construction of roads, solid waste management plants and sanctioning of LPG gas connections to the women of BPL families under Ujjwala Phase I and II are being taken up. He added that the PSUs are also conducting series of training programs for the unemployed youth of J&K.

The Minister said that under Ujjwala Phase I, around 12 lakh LPG connections have been sanctioned in favour of women of BPL families. He added that oil companies have been directed to ensure that no one is left out under the second phase.

During his speech, Sh Teli said that the ministry has also taken series of steps to improve the health facilities in the UT which include upgrading of ESIC hospital at Jammu from 50 to 100 beds. He added that in addition to this, construction of ESIC hospital at Ompura, Budgam at an estimated cost of 160 Cr has also been approved and sanctioned which is going to benefit people of Budgam and Srinagar districts.

Teli said that the Ministry has started the registration of unorganised workers on e-shram portal and along with the registration, the beneficiaries are also eligible for Rs 2 lakh insurance cover free of cost. He added that the Ministry has started the Atal Bhimit Kalyan Yojana for the youth who have lost their jobs during Covid pandemic.

The Union MoS assured the gathering that the Union Govt under the leadership of PM Modi is dedicated to pace up the developmental scenario of the UT and drastic changes will be witnessed by the people in the coming days.

During his speech, the Minister paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters and Corona Warriors who laid down their lives in the service of the Nation. A one minute silence was also observed in their memory.

Teli congratulated the participants who performed on the theme of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav to commemorate the 75 years of India’s independence. He also applauded the District Administration Doda for successfully conducting all the events during his tour.