Union MoS Anupriya Patel called on LG Sinha

Srinagar, July 14: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar on Thursday.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha said that he was happy to meet the Union Minister Anupriya Patel.

“Looking forward to the launch of J&K’s district export plan tomorrow”, Lieutenant Governor said.

