Union Minister of AYUSH, Ports, Shipping and Waterways reaches Ganderbal

Distributes financial assistance over Rs 12 lakh among beneficiaries

Also inaugurates road projects worth Rs 5.35 crore

GANDERBAL, OCTOBER 27: Union Minister of AYUSH, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal today visited District Ganderbal under Union Government’s Public Outreach programme.

On the occasion, the Minister distributed financial assistance under various schemes including Higher Education Assistance by Labour department and Housing for All (Urban) amounting to Rs 12.35 lakh among the beneficiaries. He also handed over sanction letter under PMEGP, hearing aids, prosthetics and orthotics, wheel chairs, land passbooks, income certificates, Golden Cards, sports kits and sanction letters for construction of Trout and Carp fish ponds here at Mini Secretariat Ganderbal among the beneficiaries.

Earlier, the Minister visited stalls installed by various departments to showcase their products and schemes being offered in the lawn of Mini Secretariat Complex Ganderbal.

The Minister took a round of the stalls along with DDC Vice-Chairperson Bilal Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir, Director AYUSH Dr. Mohan Singh, SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar and other officers who keenly observed the local products and enquired about the schemes especially that offer livelihood opportunities to the locals.

Earlier, the minister also launched e-Rickshaw service in the town from Mini Secretariat Ganderbal.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, the Minister said that Union Government has given special focus to the UT of J&K and under the ample guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the development, peace and security are going at same pace in the UT. He added that we are fortunate to have such able Prime Minister under whose guideline, India is becoming Atmanirbhar.

Later, the Minster visited Boys Higher Secondary School Manigam where he witnessed Yoga session and also visited herbal garden developed within the School premises.

Meanwhile, the Minister also inaugurated 3.2 km road from Khurhama to Chewa being constructed at a cost of Rs 222.90 lakh and road to Kachnambal from NHW via Chinner of length 3.65 km constructed at a cost of Rs 311.95 under PMGSY phase III.

On the occasion, the Minster also visited the stalls installed by Directorate of AYUSH in the lawn of BHSS Manigam which displayed various locally grown medicinal plants to overcome the nutritional deficiencies besides catering therapeutic uses.

The Minister also distributed medicinal plants among the locals under AYUSH National Mission.

While interacting with the locals, the Minister said that the Union Government has taken various steps to ensure peace, development and security in J&K and in this regard, various schemes have been launched under the guidance of Prime Minister. He sought cooperation of all towards fulfilling the dream of Shri Narendra Modi for making India self-reliant.