Union Minister Inaugurates Mega Job Fair, Awareness Programme At Udhampur

Holds interactive session with PRIs, officers regarding development issues, concerns

UDHAMPUR, Feb 23: Union Minister for Environment, Forest, Climate Change and Labour and Employment, Bhupender Yadav, today inaugurated mega job fair cum awareness programme at Udhampur during his exhaustive tour of the district.

District Development Council, Chairperson, Lal Chand, DDC Vice Chairperson, Juhi Manhas Pathania, Principal Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment, Dheeraj Gupta, Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment, Sarita Chauhan, PCCF, Dr. Mohit Gera, Deputy Commissioner, Krittika Jyotsna, President MC, Jogeshwar Gupta, SSP, Dr. Vinod Kumar and other senior officers of various department were present on the occasion.

After inauguration, Union Minister accompanied by DDC Chairperson had a round of stalls established by various government departments for generating awareness regarding different schemes launched by the Government of India besides exhibiting their respective products.

Union Minister also interacted with the officers and reviewed the progress on various schemes.

He also handed over key under “Mumkin” scheme and disbursement under Tejaswini scheme besides distributing e-Shram cards among the beneficiaries

While addressing the gathering, Union Minister said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing unprecedented growth and development under the guidance of Prime Minister. He made a mention of successful implementation of several vital schemes in the UT saying that different centrally sponsored schemes have made a tangible change in the development profile of J&K.

He congratulated the Lieutenant Governor and his team for organizing mega job fairs across the UT. He said that the present dispensation is trying it’s best to bring Jammu and Kashmir on the glorious path of rapid progress and prosperity.

Union Minister expressed satisfaction over implementation of several government schemes on ground. He said that the government is committed to develop J&K and numerous innovative steps are being initiated in this regard.

Regarding establishment of 3rd tier of Panchayati Raj system in the UT, Union Minister observed that with the establishment of this vital democratic setup the developmental process has received a big push towards socio economic uplift of common people.

While highlighting the provisions of Union Budget 2023-24 presented in parliament, Union Minister said that it lays down the vision for green growth across multiple sectors in the country.

Union Minister said that the programme showcases continuous commitment of the government towards providing job opportunities for the youth. He asserted that this job fair will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of Prime Minister of India to provide job opportunities for the youth.

He reiterated that government of India has launched various flagship programmes like Jan Dhan, Ujjwala, Digital India and others.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner presented briefed the Union Minister about the Job fair saying that around 13 local companies and 1000 unemployed youth of the district have participated in this huge event.

Later, Union Minister had an interactive session with District Development Council members and District Officers regardin development and welfare programmes being implemented in the district.

DDC Chairperson and Vice Chairperson projected several demands and issues including increase in MGNREGA wages, bringing of Dhar Ladha and Yug Dhar and other places of area on tourism map, disposal of pending liabilities under MGNREGA and 14th FC, clearance of forest issues, land compensation, establishment of wooden depots and their necessary classification under approved rates.

Union Minister also laid e-foundation for construction of proposed residential accommodation (2BHK) for District Development Council and PRI members at Birwan, Udhampur.

Union Minister also visited Government Higher Secondary Tikri and took part in ceremonial tree plantation drive.

He also interacted with the FRA beneficiaries and distributed Sewing Machines and Solar lights under green India mission among the beneficiaries.

On the occasion, DC gave sector wise detailed PowerPoint Presentation on ongoing development works being executed by different departments in the district.