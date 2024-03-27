Union Minister Anurag Thakur Leads Rally In Support Of Dr Jitendra Singh In Udhampur

Jammu, Mar 27: Union Minister Anurag Thakur embarked on a significant tour to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, marking a pivotal moment in the state’s political landscape. Upon his arrival at the Jammu airport, he was warmly welcomed by state BJP leaders.

Thakur proceeded to Udhampur by road, where he actively campaigned in support of Union Minister and BJP candidate Dr. Jitendra Singh.

The rally, commencing from Ambedkar Chowk in Jakhaini, traversed through various squares and intersections of the city, drawing enthusiastic crowds along the way. The culmination of the rally saw participants converging at the district party office.

Addressing reporters, Thakur underscored the transformative initiatives initiated by the Modi government for the holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that the region, once plagued by the scourge of terrorism, had witnessed a paradigm shift under BJP governance. He lamented the tragic loss of over 45 thousand lives due to terrorism and separatism under previous administrations.

Highlighting the monumental decision to revoke Articles 370 and 35A, Thakur lauded the government’s efforts in ushering in a new era of development and progress in Jammu and Kashmir. He cited the surge in tourist footfall and the proliferation of employment and self-employment opportunities as tangible evidence of the positive impact of these reforms on the state’s socio-economic landscape. (KNO)