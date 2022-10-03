Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Jammu for three-day visit

Jammu, Oct 03: Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Jammu on Monday on a 3-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

He is accompanied by Union Minister Jitendra Singh and senior officers of the MHA.

Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Arun Mehta and other senior civil and police officers received the home minister at the technical area of Jammu airport.

Senior local BJP leaders, Ravinder Raina, Nirmal Singh and others were also present. Shah is staying at the Raj Bhavan for the night.