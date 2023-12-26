Under The Guidance Of PM Modi, Anand Marriage Act Has Been Implemented In J&K: LG Sinha

Lt Governor participates in a function marking ‘Veer Baal Diwas’

Paid homage to Sahibzades, Unveiled a statue of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji, the disciple of Guru Gobind Singh Ji

The four Sahibzades of Guruji were the embodiment of courage, valour and sacrifice: LG Sinha

The martyrdom day of Sahibzades is an occasion to remember the contribution of our revered Sikh Gurus to nation and we must strive relentlessly towards achieving the ideals espoused by them: LG

This Act became reality due to conducive environment post August 2019: LG

J&K Administration is handling conservation of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s shrine at Reasi to promote cultural heritage: LG

JAMMU, Dec 26: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha participated in a function marking ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ at Gurudwara, Bhagwati Nagar today. He also unveiled a statue of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji, disciple of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj and attended a ‘Shabad Kirtan’.

The four Sahibzades of Guruji were the embodiment of courage, valour and sacrifice. The life, ideals and bravery of Sahibzades is unparalleled in history, the Lt Governor said.

“Our great Gurus ensured society is free from all discrimination, fear and insecurity. The martyrdom day of Sahibzades is an occasion to remember the contribution of our revered Sikh Gurus to nation and we must strive relentlessly towards achieving the ideals espoused by them,” the Lt Governor observed.

The Sikh Gurus worked with the common commitment to protect the integrity and sovereignty of India and promoted social justice, social harmony and empowerment of all sections of society, he said.

The Lt Governor said, it is a matter of great pride for all of us that the entire society has come together to pay the respect to our Great Gurus, Sahibzades and resolved to the task of nation-building.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Anand Marriage Act has been implemented in Jammu Kashmir. Some people say what has changed in Jammu Kashmir. If Article 370 had remained in Jammu Kashmir, Anand Marriage Act would not have become a reality. The administration is restoring the shrine of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji in Reasi. The devotees and tourists from across the country will be able to visit the spiritual place of Baba Banda Singh Ji,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of Union Territory administration to promote Punjabi language in education.