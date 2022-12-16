Unacceptable OIC interference

With no enthusiasm shown by locals in terrorism, almost nil new recruitments, no hartals, no stone pelting, no post Jumma Namaz protests, bumper tourist season, Independence Day celebrations with almost every household of Kashmir hoisting Tiranga, opening of beauty parlours and cinema halls, tension free night life back, practically total peace at Kashmir, has rattled Pakistan like anything. Irrelevant statements, total internal chaos with Ex-PM on roads and being shot at one of the rallies, General Bajwa resigning, protests in Baluchistan and other areas of POJK, ever collapsing economy, scarcity of oil and food material are not enough reasons for Pakistan to worry. Despite running around for charity in whole world yet Pakistan’s Kashmir obsession makes it a laughing stock in the eyes of the world. Playing religion and fabricating stories of atrocities in Kashmir have been exposed by open live telecast of bumper tourists season and events to promote more tourism in Kashmir and of course earlier visits of various head of states and ambassadors. There are no takers of Pakistan victim theory in Western Countries and it is no more blue eyed boy of America now. Ever increasing association of India-America and emergence of India as world leader is just too much for Pakistan to digest. Presidency of G20 and fifth largest economy of world is India, no match for a virtually failed state of Pakistan who has just been let off the hook from FATF Grey List. Billions of dollars of oil deal between India and Russia has not gone well with OIC and as it has just poked its nose into the area way beyond its set domain. On Kashmir issue even UN has refused to intervene and so has America. OIC with no locus standi is just trying to make an issue of nothing and rightly rebuffed by India. OIC stand is totally unacceptable. Kashmir is no more an issue but yes POJK has definitely been and India will for sure take it to logical conclusion at right time.