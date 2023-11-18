UK set to bring biggest ever delegation to Bengal Global Business Summit 2023

KOLKTA, Nov 18 : Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India will visit in the city along with the biggest ever UK delegation to the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2023.

Anna Shotbolt, UK’s Deputy Trade Commissioner to South Asia will accompany the High Commissioner to BGBS.

A 55-strongdelegation of senior figures froma wide range of businesses and institutionswill represent the UK at BGBS in Kolkata on November 21-22 .

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India said, “I am greatly looking forward to leading the UK’s largest ever delegation to the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, including to learn about West Bengal’s pioneering green transition, for the electrification of its public transport system. I hope the summit will help British businesses to expand here and that companies from Bengal can enhance their footprint in the UK.”

Dr. Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India said, “I would like to congratulate the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee and the Government of West Bengal for hosting the BGBS this year. Within days of my arrival in Kolkata, I’m delighted to have Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India leading one of the largest foreign delegations to BGBS 2023. The UK-India 2030 Roadmap agreed by our Prime Ministers promised to transform trade and investment between the UK and India. That’s what we are here to do.”

The UK, in collaboration with the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will facilitate a’B2B (Business-to-Business) UK Country session on’Building a Net Zero Future’ along the sidelines of the summit at ITC Sonar on November 21. These discussions will enable participants to identify opportunities for future collaboration, research and innovation, and facilitate the expansion of trade and investment.

The UK is also organising a ‘Green Adda on a Tram’ with climate experts in Kolkata on 20 November. The experts will participate in rich, insightful discussions on how to build on the already enriching partnership towards reducing emissions and creating new jobs.

The UK-India partnership is well and truly ‘Alive with Opportunity’. The Alive with Opportunity campaign which was launched earlier this month is designed to showcase the strong bond between our two countries and further build on the continuous exchange of people, ideas and culture.

As part of the UK’s ambitions to double trade with India by 2030, this campaign aims to stimulate interest and demand for UK goods and services, increase UK ability to grow their business through trade with India, and attract new Indian inward investment. (UNI)