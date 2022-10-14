Ujjivan Small Finance Bank launches branch in Aundh, Pune, 43rd branch in Maharashtra

Pune, Oct 13 : Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited today announced the commencement of a new branch at Aundh in the Pune district of Maharashtra state. The new branch will serve the over-4 lakh customers of Ujjivan and will be the 43rd in the progressive Maharashtra state. We endeavour to serve customers with best-in-class banking solutions for Savings Accounts and Term Deposits at attractive interest rates. The new branch, among other services, will also facilitate Current Account offerings and comprehensive banking services. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers one of the highest interest rates of 7.5% on Fixed Deposits for 990 days and 8.25% for Senior Citizens on the same tenor. On 75 years of independence, the bank began an offering with an attractive interest rate of 7.5% for three tenures: 75 weeks (525 days), 75 months and 990 days. Additionally, we also offer Platina FD, which is a non-callable deposit offering up to 7.7% for 75 weeks (525 days) and 990 days’ tenor, a Privilege Savings Account with a range of benefits like unlimited free transactions across any bank ATM, unlimited free fund transfers through net banking & mobile banking; Business Edge Current Account equipped with a wide range of features, BusiMoni OD, a one of a kind Overdraft facility, etc. The bank also offers Business Loans for Micro and Small Enterprises ranging from 10 lakhs to 10 Crores, Affordable Housing Loan ranging from 5 lakhs to 75 lakhs for those looking to purchase/construct their dream home. Speaking on the launch, Mr Ittira Davis, MD & CEO Ujjivan SFB, said, “We are strengthening our presence in Maharashtra, and the Aundh branch follows the opening of the Mira Road branch earlier this week. As we have said, we want to reach out to the masses around key cities, one of them being Pune. We remain committed to our strategy to build a granular deposit base and enhance our digital capabilities”. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is currently operational across 24 States and Union Territories with 590 branches. (Agencies)