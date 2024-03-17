Udhampur | People Laud Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Hope For His Third-Time Win

Udhampur, Mar 17: After the Election Commission announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections, people in Udhampur constituency expressed their confidence in Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who will contest from here for the third time.

Surinder Singh, a resident, said that a lot of work has been done in Udhampur.

“In the coming time, I request that this time, when he (Jitendra Singh) wins, there should be further improvement in health and education. Many issues affecting the village people have been solved,” he said.

Sanjeet Kumar Sharma, another resident, said that the benefits of the initiatives taken by PM Modi across the country are visible in Jammu and Kashmir and especially in Udhampur.

“Our rural infrastructure has also developed. Water projects have been sanctioned for every panchayat. Water is reaching every house under the water scheme. Today, there is electricity in every house. It is necessary to bring tourism here. It can be a major source of employment,” he said.

On March 1, the BJP announced Jitender Singh would contest the Lok Sabha polls from Udhampur and Jugal Kishor Sharma from Jammu.

A resident of Udhampur also pointed out that Union Minister Jitendra Singh should pay more attention to the education and tourism sectors.

“ECI has announced the date of the Lok Sabha elections. This is a matter of great happiness because we get the opportunity to choose the government of our choice. I urge everyone to vote. Dr Jitendra Singh has done a lot of work here in the past. If BJP has given him a ticket for the third time, then they must have given it after some thinking. I want to say that he should pay a little more attention to the tourism and education sectors,” he said.

Yesterday, Dr Jitendra Singh expressed hope from the first-time voters of Jammu and Kashmir.

The union minister said “We have expectations from all first-time voters. The picture has drastically changed since 2014. This city was so deprived of roads that folk songs were made in Dogri.”

“In the last 10 years, roads were constructed in Udhampur under PMGSY. Three medical colleges have opened. A radio station and even a passport office have now opened up here,” he added.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday. The counting will be held on June 4. (Agencies)