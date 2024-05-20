Uber Awarded License To Operate Buses In Delhi

Bengaluru, May 20: Uber, India’s leading ride-hailing app, has been granted an aggregator license by the Transport Department, Government of Delhi, to operate buses under the Delhi premium Bus Scheme.

Delhi becomes the first State to award a license for bus operations and Uber becomes the first aggregator to be granted a license under the Delhi Premium Bus scheme. Customers will be able to pre-book seats on their preferred route by choosing the ‘Uber Shuttle’ option on the Uber app.

The formal launch of Uber Shuttle, a bus service tailored for daily commuting needs, brings to fruition a pilot program that was initially tested in Delhi NCR and has been operational in Kolkata since last year under an MoU with the West Bengal Government. Leveraging Uber’s global expertise, Uber Shuttle aims to provide tech-optimized mobility solutions using private bus fleets, addressing road congestion and reducing carbon emissions by encouraging shared rides.

The magic of Uber rides will now be available on air-conditioned buses plying on predefined routes, connecting business districts with residential areas in Delhi. Commuters will be able to pre-book seats up to a week in advance, track the live location and route of the bus, and view its expected time of arrival (ETA) – all through the Uber app. This ensures a seamless and convenient commuting experience with cashless payments and round-the-clock safety support from Uber, including access to a 24X7 Safety Line.

Official from the Transport Department, Government of Delhi, said, “The Government of Delhi stays committed to improving public transport services and diversifying available transportation options to streamline commuting for Delhiites. We are pleased to extend an opportunity to Uber to utilize its global experience and technological prowess to contribute to an elevated commuting experience for the people of Delhi.”

Amit Deshpande, Head – Uber Shuttle, India, said, “We are dedicated to building a business that caters to the mobility needs of every Indian, and buses are a pivotal addition to our existing product lineup. Following a successful pilot program, where we witnessed significant demand for buses, we are thrilled to officially introduce the convenience of Uber rides to buses in Delhi. Aligned with Uber’s global sustainability objectives, Uber Shuttle will help put more people in one vehicle, and help ease traffic congestion and reduce carbon footprint. Through a new option for commuters and creating a new source of livelihood for drivers, we are confident that this initiative will prove to be a win-win for all.”

Each Shuttle vehicle will be able to accommodate between 19 to 50 passengers and will be operated by local fleet partners utilizing Uber’s technology. (Agencies)