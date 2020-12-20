Two packets of contrabands seized in Uri by J&K Police

BARAMULLA: : Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday seized two packets of contrabands (heroin-like substance) from Dachi area of Uri in Baramulla district in the union territory.

“In furtherance to our continuous efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Uri Police recovered contraband from Dachi,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a release.

Sharing more details regarding the seizure of contrabands, Jammu and Kashmir Police stated: “A routine naka was established by Uri Police in front of BOP Dachi. At around 11 AM, during the routine checkup of vehicles, a Sumo bearing registration number JK-05D 6531 was stopped. The vehicle and passengers were frisked and two packets of heroin-like substances (one small, one big) were recovered from the possession of two persons.”

The persons from whom the contrabands were recovered were identified as Irfan Ahmed Mir and Irshad Ahmed Pood. Both are residents of Nambla (C) Uri.

In this regard, a case FIR number 174/20 under sections 8/21 and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) has been registered under Uri police station.

The accused persons have been arrested and investigation has been taken up. (AGENCY)