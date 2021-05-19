Two more Oxygen plants coming up in GMC Kathua, capacity to reach 4000 LPM: Rahul Yadav

5200 Registered Construction workers to get Covid Assistance, 341740 souls free 5Kg ration under PMGKAY

KATHUA: Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rahul Yadav today said that the district is fully equipped for effective management of covid surge with adequate bed capacity and oxygen supply.

He was briefing the media about the control and management measures put in place by the district administration to fight second wave of corona pandemic.

The DC informed that the positivity rate in the district was on decline in last few days with 200 cases per day. He also informed that against 1578 active cases in last week the district is now having 1413 which also shows a declining trend.

While giving details of extra measures taken to strengthen patient care to deal with the situation, the Deputy Commissioner said that two additional Oxygen Generation Plant one of 750 LPM and another of 1000 LPM capacity (under PM Cares) has been sanctioned for GMC Kathua. He said with their completion, the Oxygen Generation capacity in GMC Kathua would be enhanced from 2250 to 4000 LPM.

He said Kathua district is comfortably placed to cater Oxygen Cylinder needs of other health units, while provision has also been made to provide accessible oxygen to the non covid patients who are in need of Oxygen cylinder in home/ hospital settings. The GMC Kathua has adequate vacant ventilator and Oxygen Supported Beds, the DC informed.

Listing the measures taken to help the people amid the pandemic, he said the Labour department is going to disburse Rs 1000 each per month as Covid assistance to over 5300 registered Construction Workers in May and June.

The DC informed that the distribution of additional 5kg ration per soul under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna ( PMGKAY) has been started which will benefit 341740 souls across the district.

He further informed that Covid Management Kits were provided to Covid positive patients in home isolation in shortest possible time adding that the district has adequate stocks of the kits to meet future needs.

On Vaccination scenario, the Deputy Commissioner said the inoculation drive will be further intensified with the arrival of fresh consignment of the vaccine this evening.

Giving details of recent surge in rural areas of the district, the DC said several containment zones have been notified to contain the spread. He said teams of Health Department are visiting door to door to identify positive cases and also counseling people to go for vaccination.

He said PRI’s and Social organization are being roped in to create maximum awareness on Covid appropriate behavior and vaccination.