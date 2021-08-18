Two J&K youths in Indian cricket team, matter of pride: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Aug 18: Two local cricketers Feroz Ahmad Ganie of Anantnag and Nayeem Ahmad Malla, resident of Badgam, have been selected in Indian cricket team by Board of Disabled Cricket Association (BDCA) India.

Your achievement in the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh will inspire J&K’s youth, make India proud, Mr Sinha said. In a tweet on official Twitter handle of LG, Mr Sinha said, ”Proud moment for J&K! Feroz Ahmad Ganie of Anantnag & Nayeem Ahmad Malla of Budgam have been selected in Indian Cricket Team by Board of Disabled Cricket Association, India.

