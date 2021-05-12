Two IAF officers from Jammu and Kashmir to become Air vice-marshal

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force has approved the promotion of two of its senior pilots to the position of Vice Marshal.

Air Commodore Hilal Ahmed Rather is a native of the Anantnag district of Kashmir and Air Commodore Kirti Khajuria is from Tikri, Jammu. They belong to the same Sainik School Nagrota, Jammu & Kashmir.

Hilal has played a key role in ensuring the delivery of Rafale jets to the country. Hilal is presently India’s Air Attache in France.

Rather received the Vayu Sena Medal (VM) for devotion to duty in 2010, followed by the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2016.

With an impeccable record of 3,000 accident-free flying hours on mirage-2000, MIG-21 and Kiran aircraft, Hilal’s name will now forever be associated with Rafale in India.

Kirti Khajuria was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the Flying Branch of the Indian Air Force on June 11, 1988.

For the distinguished service of a high order, he was awarded Vishisht Seva Medal. Kirti is currently posted at the Indian Air Force high quarter in New Delhi. (AGENCY)