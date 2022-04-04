Srinagar, Apr 4: At least two security forces personnel were injured in firing by terrorists in the Maisuma area here on Monday, officials said.
“Terrorists opened firing on CRPF personnel at Maisuma, resulting in injuries to two jawans,” they said.
The officials said the injured personnel have been evacuated to a hospital.
The area has been cordoned off for searches, they said. (Agencies)
Two CRPF jawans injured in terrorist attack in J&K’s Srinagar
Srinagar, Apr 4: At least two security forces personnel were injured in firing by terrorists in the Maisuma area here on Monday, officials said.