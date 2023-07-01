Twitter Outage Leads To Chaos, Users Face ‘Cannot Retrieve Tweets’ Error

NEW DELHI, Jul 1: Twitter has been hit by a global outage that is preventing thousands of users from accessing the social media platform. Many users have complained of seeing the “Cannot retrieve tweets” error message when they try to view or post tweets. Some users have also reported seeing a “Rate limit exceeded error message.”

Twitter has not yet acknowledged the outage or provided any explanation for the cause of the problem. We will update this report as soon as we hear from them, so keep checking back for more information.

According to Down Detector, a website that tracks online service disruptions, over 4,000 reports of issues with Twitter have been logged so far.