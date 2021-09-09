Tributes paid to Major Akash on martyrdom day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: Floral tributes were paid to martyr Major Akash Singh on his martyrdom day, during a function organized by Team Jammu at Shaheed Major Akash Singh Memorial Park at Rajpura Mangotrian, here today.

Keeping in view the ongoing Corona pandemic and following guidelines of social distancing, the function was minimized to small gathering paying their tributes to the son of the soil.

The family members of the martyr, including his wife Deepti Sambyal, Khushi (daughter) Tejasvi Singh (son), Rajeshwar Singh, Dr Jagdev Singh, Ajay Singh, Vikas Singh (brothers), Atul Dev Singh, Sandeep Singh (brothers-in-law), Asha Sambyal, Rita Devi, Kusum Katoch, Mamta Singh along with Chairman, Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, SDPO, Jammu West, DySP, Rahul Nagar, SHO, Police Station, Bakshi Nagar, Inspector Ravikaant along with senior citizens of the locality including Dr Om Parkash paid rich tributes to the martyr and remembered his supreme sacrifice.

Major Akash Singh, a recipient of Shaurya Chakra, attained martyrdom while fighting terrorists during an encounter on the Line of Control in Poonch district on Sept 9, 2009.

While paying floral tributes to the martyr, Team Jammu chief, Zorawar Singh Jamwal appealed people to always remember the sacrifices of martyred soldiers. He said that such events will not only solve the purpose of remembering contributions of the Army but people need to bond themselves with their sacrifices. He said that the whole nation is indebted to Major Akash Singh for his supreme sacrifice. Those who attain supreme sacrifices for nation are lucky ones and we must stand by the family members of martyrs so that they don’t feel alienated, he added.

Zorawar Singh said that people of Jammu should feel proud that Dogras have sacrificed their lives for the dignity and honour of Mother India. He said that supreme sacrifice of Major Akash Singh will be remembered for coming centuries.

SDPO West, DySP Rahul Nagar said that “Nation will forever remain indebted to soldiers like Major Akash Singh who fought valiantly, upheld highest traditions of our armed forces and nation. “Today, Major Akash Singh is not with us, but he will always remain alive in the hearts and a role model for younger generation,” he said.

Among others, present on the occasion, included Surinder Sharma, Ashok Kumar, Sunil Gupta, Sanjay Verma, Yogesh Kumar, Karandeep Thakur and Avinash Sharma.