Transporters Strike Call Brings Life To Standstill In Jammu

JAMMU, Mar 28: As the transporters have called for one day strike in Jammu against frequent use of e-buses in busy areas, life has come to a standstill in the Jammu city.

People were seen walking on foot along with their kids and families as there was no commercial vehicle plying on the road.

Transport union president Vijay Chib said that they had reached an agreement with administration to run e-buses in areas which are least connected.

“But now e-buses are plying on busy routes as well which is putting risk to our livelihood. Administration must think about our earning as well,” he said. (KNO)