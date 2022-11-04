Transformer damage rate in Jammu reduced drastically: MD JPDCL

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Managing Director Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) Shiv Anant Tayal said that transformer damage rate in Jammu has reduced drastically and the Corporation was fully prepared for harsh winters.

While giving details of the working of Central Workshop Division, Jammu, he said that the Transformer Repair Workshop of Electric Central Workshop Division (JPDCL) Jammu caters to repair of damaged DTs ranging from 25 KVA to 630 KVA rating pertaining to User Divisions of Distribution Wing JPDCL Jammu for which buffer stock of DTs is created to meet up the emergent demand.

“During the last one year a Unique Identification Number has been created for all the DTs in the Central Workshop as per the instructions of Chief Secretary of UT of J&K. To keep track of the damage rate and to ensure fixation of responsibility in case of damage of the transformers, the workshop division has been asked to ensure that each and every transformer should be recorded in DT Asset Management portal of JPDCL,” said the Managing Director, adding that there has been 22.71 percent reduction in demand of repaired transformers.

“The demand of Repaired Transformers raised by User Divisions during the current F.Y i.e 2022-23 upto September 2022 is 1024 numbers as compared to 1324 number during the last F.Y i.e 2021-22,” he said and added that due to availability of sufficient buffer stock before onset of peak summer and due to consistent reduction in demand of repaired transformers, only 766 numbers of DTs of varying capacities have been repaired during the current F.Y i.e 2022-23 upto September 2022 as compared to 1103 during the last F.Y i.e 2021-22 thereby resulting in cost savings amounting to Rs 167 lacs as on September 2022.

MD JPDCL also informed that there is enough buffer stock of Transformers in Central Workshop to ensure early replacement of damaged transformers in the hilly areas during peak winter season. He said that during the ongoing Back to Village program, all the sub-divisions are taking preventive measures such as Load Balancing and topping of Transformer oil to further reduce Transformer damage rate in Jammu region.