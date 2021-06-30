Train Service To Resume Partially After Over 7 Weeks In Kashmir From Tomorrow

SRINAGAR: After remaining suspended for more than seven week, train services are resuming partially in Kashmir Valley from Thursday, officials said.

Official sources said that two pairs of trains shall operate between Budgam to Banihal in the morning and evening only. There shall be no services towards Baramulla, they said.

“In the morning one pair (04617/04618) and in the evening session one pair (04619/04622) will run between Budgam –Banihal only as per their existing time table,” they said.

On May 10, the authorities had suspended the services in view of the covid-19 situation in Kashmir Valley and as per the guidelines and SOPs issued by the government till May 16. Later it was extended from time to time till June 30. (Agency)