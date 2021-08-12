Traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar, August 12: Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway was resumed on Thursday after remaining suspended for weekly maintenance yesterday.

The other roads, including Srinagar-Leh national highway, the only road linking Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, historic Mughal road and Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar road are also open, a traffic police official said.

He said no traffic was allowed from Srinagar or Jammu Wednesday to allow National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake weekly maintenance and repair on the road.

The UT administration after frequent landslides and shooting stones during winter forcing authorities to suspend traffic had announced that traffic will remain suspend on every Wednesday to allow NHAI to carry out maintenance and repair so that the road remains open on other week days.

He said Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed to ply from both Srinagar and Jammu. However, Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and security force convoy will ply from Jammu to Srinagar only. (Agencies)