Tracker anklet for terror accused

The Global Positioning System (GPS) tracker anklets have been introduced by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) to monitor individuals accused of terrorism while they are out on bail. This cutting-edge technology, previously utilised mainly in Western countries, allows the Jammu and Kashmir Police to closely observe the movements of these individuals. This measure aims to prevent them from engaging in further anti-national and anti-social activities, influencing witnesses, or attempting to escape the country. A Hizbul Mujahideen activist involved in terror financing is the first individual accused of terrorism to be fitted with a GPS tracker anklet by the SIA. This significant development underscores the SIA’s commitment to using advanced technology to combat terrorism and safeguard national security.

The utilisation of technology in contemporary times is not merely a luxury but an imperative necessity. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have long been trailblazers in deploying various advanced technologies to combat terrorism sponsored by Pakistan over the past four decades. Despite the Pakistan ISI’s adept use of modern technology to obscure terrorist activities, from planning to execution, the JKP and other security agencies have adeptly countered these efforts with unwavering determination and expertise. The result has been a proactive dismantling of terrorist networks and the tracing of hawala funds intended for terrorist operations. Within this complex context, the JKP has apprehended numerous individuals directly or indirectly connected to terrorism. Once in custody, these individuals need to be incarcerated. However, with the passage of time and adherence to the law, bail applications for such accused individuals are submitted, only to be denied due to concerns about their potential flight or their ability to tamper with trial witnesses. In light of this recurring scenario, the SIA has adopted cutting-edge technology in the form of GPS-enabled tracker anklets. This is a revolutionary concept, employed in only a handful of countries, such as the USA, to monitor individuals on bail or parole. It can be programmed to define specific boundaries or perimeters, and it will automatically notify law enforcement agencies if an under-trial prisoner goes beyond these predefined limits. The utilisation of GPS tracker anklets represents a substantial advancement in the fight against terrorism. It serves to ensure that individuals accused of terrorism on bail are held accountable for their actions and cannot pose a threat to public safety. The standard conditions demanded of accused individuals are indeed rigorous. These prerequisites include the mandatory donning of the tracking device, the utilisation of a basic keypad mobile phone, and the relinquishment of their passport. Vigilant oversight and uncompromising bail stipulations are indispensable for those accused of terrorism. The distinguished Special NIA Court in Jammu has accorded authorization to affix a GPS tracker anklet to the accused after due consideration.

The JKP is the first entity in India to employ this technology, which promises to be a game-changer on several fronts. Foremost, many accused individuals can be granted bail with confidence, as these GPS tracker anklets will safeguard witnesses against potential interference. An immediate and much-needed consequence will be the creation of much-needed space within overcrowded jails. Accused individuals will no longer be able to elude law enforcement or exert influence over witnesses. There will be no requirement for the deployment of additional police personnel for the physical surveillance of the terror accused. This innovative technology, if proven effective, can be extended to other accused individuals as well.